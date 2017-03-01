There are on the WSOCTV story from 13 hrs ago, titled Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and raped as a child. In it, WSOCTV reports that:

Actress Jane Fonda attends the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. In a 2012 episode of " Oprah's Mater Class ," Fonda spoke about learning that her mother had been sexually abused.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSOCTV.