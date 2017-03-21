Home: Interior design ideas worth stealing are being showcased by H.D. Buttercup
Life in Paris, with lots of European accents, provides a sophisticated appeal to this space designed by Alexandra Rae. H.D. Buttercup is putting the spotlight on five emerging interior designers.
