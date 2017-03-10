Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested On Suspic...

Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Torrance Baseball Star

15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Torrance Baseball Star Darryl Hicks has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.

