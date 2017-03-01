Hear the music of Eric Zeisl, a Jewis...

Hear the music of Eric Zeisl, a Jewish immigrant who escaped Nazis and came to LA

The Jewish composer's story of exile is remembered by his daughter, Barbara Zeisl-Schoenberg, during Le Salon de Musiques ' next concert, featuring the works of four European composers Sunday on the fifth floor of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The program includes selections by Max Bruch, Julius Röntgen, Johannes Brahms and Zeisl, who's not as well-known as some of the other composers in the program.

