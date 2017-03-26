He created a project for those formerly illegally in the U.S. to tell ...
Miguel Luna, center, created "the Power of U," an online photo project, to tell the stories of people who were formerly undocumented and their families. At left is project photographer Noe Montes with Adan Ortega, whose father immigrated illegally to the U.S. at age 16. Miguel Luna, center, created "the Power of U," an online photo project, to tell the stories of people who were formerly undocumented and their families.
