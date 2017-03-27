Get railroaded by a Art of Getting Therea exhibit at the Pasadena Museum

Harold Edward Lanfair's watercolor, “Red Car Line - Venice, California,” will be on display in “The Art of Getting There: Railroad Inspired Artistry” at the Pasadena Museum of History March 29-Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Museum of History. There truly is something about a train, and you can discover just what during “The Art of Getting There: Railroad Inspired Artistry” at the Pasadena Museum of History Wednesday-Aug. 13. Curated by Michael Patris and Steve Crise, the exhibit includes artwork and artifacts from the Mount Lowe Preservation Society and private collectors.

