Get railroaded by a Art of Getting Therea exhibit at the Pasadena Museum
Harold Edward Lanfair's watercolor, “Red Car Line - Venice, California,” will be on display in “The Art of Getting There: Railroad Inspired Artistry” at the Pasadena Museum of History March 29-Aug. 13. Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Museum of History. There truly is something about a train, and you can discover just what during “The Art of Getting There: Railroad Inspired Artistry” at the Pasadena Museum of History Wednesday-Aug. 13. Curated by Michael Patris and Steve Crise, the exhibit includes artwork and artifacts from the Mount Lowe Preservation Society and private collectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Canuck stay home
|58
|Mexifornia
|7 hr
|Troll
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Sun
|davy
|4
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|Sun
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|Sun
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Sun
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC