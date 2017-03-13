Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles
There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from Monday, titled Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:
Organizers of the annual gay pride celebration in Los Angeles have announced that the regularly scheduled gay pride parade will be replaced with an anti-Trump protest this year. The group plans to gather participants and march through West Hollywood to protest the president.
#1 4 hrs ago
My, aren't they just special little people.
