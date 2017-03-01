'Gary from Chicago': A tale of redemption at Oscars
On Valentine's Day, Gary Alan Coe was resentenced after being locked up for 20 years under California's three-strikes law, which carried a mandatory life term following a third conviction. The 58-year-old then was released from prison last week after serving more than a third of his life behind bars for stealing perfume in 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|2 hr
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|4 hr
|Extech 480823
|4
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|5 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|7 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|10 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|14
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|KarenRay
|119
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Tom
|20,861
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC