'Gary from Chicago': A tale of redemption at Oscars

On Valentine's Day, Gary Alan Coe was resentenced after being locked up for 20 years under California's three-strikes law, which carried a mandatory life term following a third conviction. The 58-year-old then was released from prison last week after serving more than a third of his life behind bars for stealing perfume in 1997.

