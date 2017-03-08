Garcetti, other incumbents win re-ele...

Garcetti, other incumbents win re-election

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: LA Independent

Status quo was the order of the day March 7 after City Hall incumbents were re-elected and voters handily defeated a ballot measure that would have changed development in the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti led the way for incumbents as he received more than 80 percent of the vote to fight off 10 challengers and win a second term as mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sam's Club 1 hr SAMS CLUB LOS ANG... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr jersey city 20,887
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 9 hr Joey 8
International Women's Day Los Angeles 14 hr Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally 14 hr Hillary Vomit 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 17 hr Newsroom_LA 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC