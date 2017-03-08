Garcetti, other incumbents win re-election
Status quo was the order of the day March 7 after City Hall incumbents were re-elected and voters handily defeated a ballot measure that would have changed development in the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti led the way for incumbents as he received more than 80 percent of the vote to fight off 10 challengers and win a second term as mayor.
