Gang member charged in slaying of Whittier police officer, cousin
Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer was killed in the line of duty on Monday February 20, 2017. WHITTIER >> Prosecutors filed capital murder and other charges Wednesday against a gang member and probationer accused of killing one Whittier police officer and wounding another last month after gunning down his cousin in East Los Angeles, authorities said.
