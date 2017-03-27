From Venice to South L.A., Revisiting the Filming Locations of White Men Can't Jump 25 Years Later
In March of 1991, racial tensions in the city of Los Angeles were skyrocketing, in large part due to the brutal beating a black man by a group of white LAPD officers after a high-speed pursuit that culminated in the city's Lake View Terrace neighborhood. By the end of April of 1992, a mostly white Ventura County jury would acquit three of the four officers charged with using excessive force to subdue Rodney King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|Jose
|26
|I married a porn and she is a freak
|7 hr
|Krazy glue
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|8 hr
|Buster
|9
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|8 hr
|Buster
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Canuck stay home
|58
|Mexifornia
|16 hr
|Troll
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC