Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-f...

Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Former professional baseball player Brad Fullmer, who won a World Series title with the Angels in 2002, has put his condominium in Brentwood on the market for $1.595 million. The two-level unit has an open-plan living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room in about 2,850 square feet of living space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 2 hr Gina 1
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 4 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 7 hr concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 hr Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 14 hr get out of here 21
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... Wed Jane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 5:56PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC