Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million
Former professional baseball player Brad Fullmer, who won a World Series title with the Angels in 2002, has put his condominium in Brentwood on the market for $1.595 million. The two-level unit has an open-plan living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room in about 2,850 square feet of living space.
