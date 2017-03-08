Experience Refractor Piano IMMERSION at Vortex Immersion Dome in Los Angeles

Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with two stunning aural and visual art experiences for one-night only, during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concerts on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located in the LA Center Studios, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."

