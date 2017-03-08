Experience Refractor Piano IMMERSION ...

Experience Refractor Piano IMMERSION at Vortex Immersion Dome in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with two stunning aural and visual art experiences for one-night only, during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concerts on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located in the LA Center Studios, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Day without women", rally 1 hr actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
International Women's Day Los Angeles 11 hr Falcon 3
Kim kardashion 12 hr Black meat 1
The View is bindsided 14 hr Trump Trump Trump 1
How about that 15 hr Trump Trump Trump 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 15 hr Turkey 820
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC