Emmy-winning producer gets 13 years i...

Emmy-winning producer gets 13 years in prison for trying to kill Studio City tenant over Oscars joke

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Actor Andre Bauth at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in April 2015. Bauth, whose real name is Andre Bautista, was found guilty of trying to kill his Studio City roommate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Yidfellas 20,923
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 3 hr Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 3 hr okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 17 hr Rene Rio 4,529
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... Wed Genl Forrest 5
Los Angles Mayor and council Wed Johanathan Sharpie 1
Review: NTMA Training Centers Tue NTMA TRAINING CEN... 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 8:47AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC