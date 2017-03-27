Emmy Rossum's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Over $150K Worth of Jewelry Stolen

The Shameless star's Los Angeles home was burglarized sometime last week, with over $150,000 in vintage jewelry and other valuables stolen from her property, ET has learned. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday, stating, "A burglary occurred sometime between Wednesday, March 22, and Friday, March 24, at the 9700 block of San Cir."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.