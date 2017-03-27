Emmy Rossum's Los Angeles Home Burgla...

Emmy Rossum's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Over $150K Worth of Jewelry Stolen

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The Shameless star's Los Angeles home was burglarized sometime last week, with over $150,000 in vintage jewelry and other valuables stolen from her property, ET has learned. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday, stating, "A burglary occurred sometime between Wednesday, March 22, and Friday, March 24, at the 9700 block of San Cir."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 20 hr Frogface Kate 59
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 22 hr Jose 26
I married a porn and she is a freak Tue Krazy glue 1
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march Tue Buster 9
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Tue Buster 23
Mexifornia Mon Troll 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:41AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC