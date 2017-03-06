Emma Watson tells off critics of revealing photo shoot

Emma Watson, best known for portraying Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film adaptations, has spent much of her off-screen time as a feminist advocate. The young British actress and graduate of Brown University was appointed a United Nations women's goodwill ambassador in July 2014, and served as an advocate for HeForShe, a program that hopes "to mobilize 1 billion men to accelerate the achievement of gender equality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.