Ellen Page, Jennifer Garner to do live reading of 'Juno'
In this June 22, 2016 file photo, actress Ellen Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Into the Forest" at the Arclight Hollywood. Page will reprise her pregnant-teen role in "Juno" on April 8, 2017, during an all-female live reading of the film to mark its 10th anniversary and to benefit Planned Parenthood, according to Entertainment Weekly.
