Election? What election? Apathy abounds as L.A. vote nears

Kiyomi Kowalski of West Hills, with her daughter Kennedy, 10, and son Moses, 2. Kowalski, who attended a recent President Trump resistance meeting in Silver Lake, says: "The reason we have Trump is we are not as engaged as we should be, and it all starts locally." Kiyomi Kowalski of West Hills, with her daughter Kennedy, 10, and son Moses, 2. Kowalski, who attended a recent President Trump resistance meeting in Silver Lake, says: "The reason we have Trump is we are not as engaged as we should be, and it all starts locally."

