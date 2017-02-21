Election? What election? Apathy abounds as L.A. vote nears
Kiyomi Kowalski of West Hills, with her daughter Kennedy, 10, and son Moses, 2. Kowalski, who attended a recent President Trump resistance meeting in Silver Lake, says: "The reason we have Trump is we are not as engaged as we should be, and it all starts locally." Kiyomi Kowalski of West Hills, with her daughter Kennedy, 10, and son Moses, 2. Kowalski, who attended a recent President Trump resistance meeting in Silver Lake, says: "The reason we have Trump is we are not as engaged as we should be, and it all starts locally."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|34 min
|actorvet
|4,517
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|21
|There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA
|9 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|16 hr
|Whoop there it is
|57
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|19 hr
|Theo
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|20 hr
|25or6to4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC