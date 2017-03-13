Driver who killed 2 at Harbor Gateway Bible study to be sentenced today
A woman who crashed her car into a house in the Harbor Gateway area where a prayer meeting was underway, killing two people and injuring 10 others, is scheduled to be sentenced today. Rashanda Norman pleaded no contest to two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and is expected to receive a 7-year prison term .
