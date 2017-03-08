Disney's All Star Cast at the Los Angeles Premiere of Beauty and the Beast #BeOurGuest

The world premiere of Disney's " Beauty and the Beast " at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood was a star-studded event featuring the cast of the film: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson with special guests: Celine Dion, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Jean Smart, Brenton Thwaites, Aubrey Plaza, Paige O'Hara, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and many more. John Legend arrives for the world premiere of Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as the cast and filmmakers continue their worldwide publicity tour on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

