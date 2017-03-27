CSUNa s first Valley fiction award go...

CSUNa s first Valley fiction award goes to author of a Panorama Citya

Read more: LA Daily News

NORTHRIDGE >> Novelist Antoine Wilson, author of the acclaimed novel “Panorama City,” has been named the recipient of California State University Northridge's inaugural San Fernando Valley Award for Fiction. Launched by the Friends of the Oviatt Library, the new award celebrates how the Valley - home to a prolific number of creative writers - tells the larger story of Los Angeles.

