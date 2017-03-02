Councilman Paul Koretz fights for a t...

Councilman Paul Koretz fights for a third term on L.A.'s Westside

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Three candidates are running for a Westside seat on the Los Angeles City Council: Jesse Creed, left, Mark Herd and incumbent Paul Koretz. They appeared together Saturday at a candidate forum at the El Rey Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Lilith 20,862
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 10 hr Im your Neighbor 3
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 11 hr Extech 480823 4
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 13 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 15 hr MAGA2016 59
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 18 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 14
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 18 hr KarenRay 119
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC