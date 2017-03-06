Cops: Woman armed with gun shot by Lo...

Cops: Woman armed with gun shot by Los Angeles police

A Los Angeles police spokesman says officers were called to Sunset Boulevard and Edgecliffe Drive in the Silver Lake neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. for a call reporting a "combative woman." Officer Mike Lopez says the officers arrived and found the woman armed with a gun.

