Class act: From the San Fernando Valley to LA to Redlands, therea s lots of music on tap

The Colburn School, Southern California's version of The Juilliard School in New York City and The Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, has two upcoming programs worth noting: First, Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins other pianists in the Colburn's Conservatory of Music, Music Academy, and Community School in a program of solos and chamber music on Wednesday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Then, the Colburn Orchestra, one of the nation's premier conservatory ensembles, appears at Cal State Northridge's Valley Performing Arts Center on April 2 in a free performance.

