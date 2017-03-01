Carjacking suspect who drove in reverse during police chase is taken into custody after standoff
A suspected carjacker led police and sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed pursuit across West Los Angeles on Wednesday morning before a standoff ended in Redondo Beach. The carjacking was reported about 7:40 a.m. at 68th Street and Central Avenue, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|15 hr
|Well Well
|21
|There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA
|18 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|Tue
|Whoop there it is
|57
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|Tue
|Theo
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|Tue
|25or6to4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC