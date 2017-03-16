California's new education ratings to...

California's new education ratings tool turns some low-scoring schools into highfliers

There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 26 min ago, titled California's new education ratings tool turns some low-scoring schools into highfliers. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

When they unveiled the California School Dashboard on Wednesday, state officials described it as the most comprehensive way yet to assess the state of California public schools. Supt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
"The dashboard's predecessor, the Academic Performance Index, was simple to read. It gave each school a number based solely on test scores. The dashboard is harder to understand, in part because it strives to move beyond those scores and capture the complex web of values that make a school good or bad."

Yeah, if you 'drill' down through all of this B.S. you will find at least one reference to 'metrics'. If your results are bad,'re-define' the premise by using 'some' metric that gives you the results you want to show. Still doesn't explain why 5 to 10 years down the road a parent approaches a teacher and says, "My kid is in high school and reads at a fifth grade level, he can't make change from a cash register and has a hell of a time conjugating a sentence. What's wrong with this school? Of course the answer is, "I disagree, the dashboard says this school is top notch, it's complex."

Now the parent will have to come up with the money to get the kid the education he should have had in the first place.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr That One White Guy 20,899
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 5 hr haHaha 829
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 7 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 8 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 9 hr Sarah 5
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. Wed Markky 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC