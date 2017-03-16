California's new education ratings tool turns some low-scoring schools into highfliers
There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 26 min ago, titled California's new education ratings tool turns some low-scoring schools into highfliers.
When they unveiled the California School Dashboard on Wednesday, state officials described it as the most comprehensive way yet to assess the state of California public schools. Supt.
#1 9 hrs ago
"The dashboard's predecessor, the Academic Performance Index, was simple to read. It gave each school a number based solely on test scores. The dashboard is harder to understand, in part because it strives to move beyond those scores and capture the complex web of values that make a school good or bad."
Yeah, if you 'drill' down through all of this B.S. you will find at least one reference to 'metrics'. If your results are bad,'re-define' the premise by using 'some' metric that gives you the results you want to show. Still doesn't explain why 5 to 10 years down the road a parent approaches a teacher and says, "My kid is in high school and reads at a fifth grade level, he can't make change from a cash register and has a hell of a time conjugating a sentence. What's wrong with this school? Of course the answer is, "I disagree, the dashboard says this school is top notch, it's complex."
Now the parent will have to come up with the money to get the kid the education he should have had in the first place.
