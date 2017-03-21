California: Loving Los Angeles

California: Loving Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In the almost 10 years I have lived in Los Angeles, I've come to regard it as one of the most romantic cities in the world. I know that may sound crazy but to me romance is all about diversity and LA has it all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pam 2 hr Julie 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) 2 hr Bob Masters 392
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 8 hr Mikey 4
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 15 hr fatsingle 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Brian 4,527
Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi... Mon James 1
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) Mon Ned Wasserman 17
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 21 at 2:03PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC