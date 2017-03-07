Burglars hit Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oa...

Burglars hit Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home, make off with $170,000 in stolen goods

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles police are investigating the theft of at least $170,000 in jewelry and "other items" from the home of Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Los Angeles police are investigating the theft of at least $170,000 in jewelry and "other items" from the home of Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Seccession Movement 22 hr actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles Mon USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Mon Alex 19
HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi... Mon Gerald 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Review: Safeway Mon Safeway Los Angeles 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Sun Radisson LAX Airport 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC