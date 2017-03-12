Bee Advocacy Takes the Stage in Buzz, Son of a Bee
BUZZ is a timely musical with two hearts-One, the coming together of eight diverse characters who eventually form a Company, and in so doing, a Connection, via a strange catalyst...Bees. Saving bees--one song at a time--and spreading love & laughter--that's what makes this musical sparkle...And we're donating a portion of the box office to 8 different bee preservation groups-plus, there will be free local honey at every show:) While the plight of the bees is a priority, BUZZ is ultimately a story for anyone who has ever felt the need to 'belong'...on stage or off.
