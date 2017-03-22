AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who walked off the job in California, Nevada
An AT&T terminal box is open, exposing wiring, on Delaware Ave. in Santa Cruz, Calif., Friday, Mar. 16, 2017. There are claims that AT&T is failing to maintain its older equipment, leading to poor and unreliable phone service for California residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|nogo 10 325
|1 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|8 hr
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|8 hr
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Wed
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|Wed
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC