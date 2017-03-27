Assault suspect caught on video surre...

Assault suspect caught on video surrenders to police

Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Los Angeles woman caught on video allegedly shoplifting from a Manhattan Beach supermarket surrendered to police after seeing her photograph on the news, police said Wednesday. Latheda September Butler, 20, also is suspected of beating a witness in the head with a metal club as she made her escape, police said.

