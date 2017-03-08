AP's legendary 'Napalm Girl' photogra...

AP's legendary 'Napalm Girl' photographer Nick Ut to retire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

In this 1973 file photo, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, left, is visited by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut at her home in Trang Bang, Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 7 hr Uncle donny plunk 826
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 15 hr Westfield crimina... 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr jersey city 20,895
California Seccession Movement 19 hr actorvet 1
Up close and personnel with protesters on the s... 22 hr actorvet 1
What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for... Sun lol 2
Skype cam fun Sun Wolf_cuddler 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC