Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard 'Artist of the Year'
Davis will be presented with the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Awa... CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in "Fences," Viola Davis is set to receive the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award.
