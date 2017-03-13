a I dona t believe these people are a...

a I dona t believe these people are actually deada says accused killer of 4-year-old and her mother

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In an often incoherent rant from the witness stand Friday, the man charged with murdering a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in downtown Long Beach insisted the two victims are still alive and that he's the target of an elaborate setup. “I don't believe these people are actually dead,” said Brandon Colbert Jr., prompting the victims' family members sitting in the courtroom to scoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 min arturo 20,919
Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L... 39 min Kelly Hawkins 2
California wants to secede from the US 1 hr actorvet 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Well Well 4,526
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 5 hr ThomasA 2
Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad... 9 hr Newsroom_LA 2
Lonely milfs looking for private 14 hr bob 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC