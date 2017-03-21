A 20% turnout in L.A.'s mayoral elect...

A 20% turnout in L.A.'s mayoral election wasn't a record low after all, final results show

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Paul Coneys votes in the Los Angeles mayoral election on March 7 at First Baptist Church of Hollywood. Voter turnout in the March 7 mayoral election in Los Angeles was 20%, just above the record low, final results show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 3 hr fatsingle 2
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 8 hr Doh 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 14 hr Brian 4,527
Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi... 20 hr James 1
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 21 hr Ned Wasserman 17
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 22 hr Jenny 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC