A 20% turnout in L.A.'s mayoral election wasn't a record low after all, final results show
Paul Coneys votes in the Los Angeles mayoral election on March 7 at First Baptist Church of Hollywood. Voter turnout in the March 7 mayoral election in Los Angeles was 20%, just above the record low, final results show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|3 hr
|fatsingle
|2
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|8 hr
|Doh
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Brian
|4,527
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|20 hr
|James
|1
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Ned Wasserman
|17
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|22 hr
|Jenny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC