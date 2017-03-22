34 cities and counties urge a federal judge to block Trump's 'sanctuary cities' executive order
Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Santa Monica are among the 34 cities and counties arguing that President Trump 's threat to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary jurisdictions" is unconstitutional.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|20 hr
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|23 hr
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Review: NTMA Training Centers
|Tue
|NTMA TRAINING CEN...
|3
|Pam
|Tue
|Julie
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Bob Masters
|392
