34 cities and counties urge a federal judge to block Trump's 'sanctuary cities' executive order

Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Santa Monica are among the 34 cities and counties arguing that President Trump 's threat to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary jurisdictions" is unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.