10 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles fo...

10 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles for Outdoor Dining

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

We have a right to be smug: it's almost always outdoor dining season in L.A. As a result, we have perhaps the best selection in the country of places to dine in the open air. But amidst this wealth, some patios, decks and gardens truly stand out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sam's Club 19 hr SAMS CLUB LOS ANG... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr jersey city 20,887
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Thu hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... Thu Joey 8
International Women's Day Los Angeles Thu Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally Thu Hillary Vomit 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... Thu Newsroom_LA 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC