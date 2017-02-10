YoungArts Announces 2017 Los Angeles, Miami and New York Regional Programs

The National YoungArts Foundation today announced details for its 2017 regional programs, including a new long-term institutional partnership with the Center for the Art of Performance at University of California Los Angeles that represents YoungArts' deepening roots in the area, and further expands the organization's resources and reach on the West Coast. Modeled after National YoungArts Week, the organization's signature program held annually in Miami, YoungArts' regional programs offer life-changing experiences, guidance and support to YoungArts Winners nationwide through interdisciplinary workshops, seminars and master classes with renowned leaders in their fields.

