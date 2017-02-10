YoungArts Announces 2017 Los Angeles,...

YoungArts Announces 2017 Los Angeles, Miami and New York Regional Programs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The National YoungArts Foundation today announced details for its 2017 regional programs, including a new long-term institutional partnership with the Center for the Art of Performance at University of California Los Angeles that represents YoungArts' deepening roots in the area, and further expands the organization's resources and reach on the West Coast. Modeled after National YoungArts Week, the organization's signature program held annually in Miami, YoungArts' regional programs offer life-changing experiences, guidance and support to YoungArts Winners nationwide through interdisciplinary workshops, seminars and master classes with renowned leaders in their fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 1 hr NASTY MAN 7
Trump is the best ever!!! 7 hr Italian-American 4
" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on 13 hr FOAD 2
Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha... 16 hr Monique 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr TAAM 20,811
Drain Hollywood 21 hr NASTY MAN 7
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 22 hr Eddie 819
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC