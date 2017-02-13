You can find 'Moonlight' star Andre H...

You can find 'Moonlight' star Andre Holland on Broadway

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

There was someone important missing when the cast and creators of the film "Moonlight" joyfully crowded a Los Angeles-area stage last month to accept the Golden Globe for best film drama. That was rising star Andre Holland and he had a very good reason to skip the party: He was across the country, working his current job - the August Wilson play "Jitney" on Broadway.

