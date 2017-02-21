Will La La Land sweep the board? Check out our predictions for the Oscars

La La Land has been nominated in 14 categories at the 2017 Academy Awards and will have to win 12 to become the most decorated film of all time. Will the front-runner be able to cross the finish line to make history? One critic offers his predictions of who will win each statuette: Damien Chazelle's musical valentine has been the front-runner for months and Oscar voters have a long history of rewarding films that celebrate the razzle dazzle of the creative process on stage and screen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.