Where to Find Some Great Sushi in Los...

Where to Find Some Great Sushi in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

There's no other city in America that boasts better sushi than L.A. From rolls to sushi burritos, we have all the sushi your heart could ever desire. Soregashi's Strip Mall Sushi Is a Hollywood Hidden Treasure Soregashi is almost unremarkable, a tiny spot that specializes in chirashi bowls and soba at lunch, and sushi and izakaya -style small plates at dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US? 6 hr Homeless Mexican 1
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 12 hr tuba toofpaste 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Wondering 20,837
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 13 hr ThomasA 4
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... Fri LA REACT r CRAZY 6
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE Fri Fools turn 7
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants Fri mtbresident 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC