When Pasadenaa s minimum wage jumps in July, expect prices to rise, too, businesses say
Pasadena >> Businesses will be feeling the pinch when the city's minimum wage rises in July, and some figure they'll have to boost prices or cut staffing to offset the increase. The city's current minimum wage of $10.50 an hour applies to businesses that employ 26 or more workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|1 hr
|NASTY MAN
|9
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|NASTY MAN
|35
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|1 hr
|NASTY MAN
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|PaulCash
|10
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|16 hr
|Phart With Fire
|28
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Mon
|Italian-American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC