What's Measure S? A breakdown of the ballot measure to restrict development
The biggest issue facing Los Angeles voters on March 7 is Measure S, which would dramatically remake the city's planning rules. The ballot measure seeks to rein in development and determine where new projects - condo towers, office buildings, and more - can be built.
