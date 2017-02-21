What Do Actual L.A. Jazz Musicians Think of La La Land's Portrayal of L.A. Jazz?

As a jazz musician, jazz educator and sometime writer about jazz, I was surprised and compelled by director Damien Chazelle's ambitious attempt to have a layered discussion about the merits of jazz in today's pop culture, and the difficulty of trying to be an artist of integrity in the difficult rat race undergirding the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. It's clear from this movie that Chazelle is a big fan of jazz, and he wants others to learn to appreciate this worthy American art form.

