Want to fix traffic woes? Be prepared...

Want to fix traffic woes? Be prepared to pay for it

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 photo, traffic on the eastbound Hollywood Freeway, U.S. Highway 101, approaches the four-level interchange in downtown Los Angeles. A newly released report by the California Department of Transportation ranks Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County as the most congested highway in the state, with other county freeways such as the 60, I-10, I-405 and 101 high on the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Joey 42
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 5 hr Oscar 8
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 6 hr poop deck pappy 71
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 6 hr Laci Ann 7 5
ice raids are back 7 hr itchie nads 6
Rev Joel Anthony Ward is just as corrupt as ever (Sep '07) 8 hr Disappointed 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC