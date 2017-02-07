'Waitress' and 'The Color Purple' com...

'Waitress' and 'The Color Purple' coming to the Hollywood Pantages for 2017-18 season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jesse Mueller won raves on Broadway for her role in "Waitress." A touring production, with cast yet to be announced, is a highlight in the just-released Pantages lineup for the coming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 3 hr RWPorter 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Dan 20,813
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 14 hr Rose of Tralee 34
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 14 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 14 hr Phart With Fire 28
Drain Hollywood 17 hr the silent majority 8
Trump is the best ever!!! Mon Italian-American 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC