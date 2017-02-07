'Waitress' and 'The Color Purple' coming to the Hollywood Pantages for 2017-18 season
Jesse Mueller won raves on Broadway for her role in "Waitress." A touring production, with cast yet to be announced, is a highlight in the just-released Pantages lineup for the coming season.
