Using a Printed 3-D Model as a Guide, Childrena s Hospital Los Angeles ...
Pediatric interventional cardiologist Frank Ing, MD, chief of the Division of Cardiology and co-director of the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. )--When Children's Hospital Los Angeles cardiologists found evidence that a portion of Nate Yamane's pulmonary artery they had repaired once before was again narrowing, Pediatric Interventional Cardiologist Frank Ing, MD, decided they needed to insert a stent to keep the right artery open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|45 min
|You are
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|22 hr
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Feb 7
|Latosha Connor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC