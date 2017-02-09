Using a Printed 3-D Model as a Guide, Childrena s Hospital Los Angeles ...

Pediatric interventional cardiologist Frank Ing, MD, chief of the Division of Cardiology and co-director of the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. )--When Children's Hospital Los Angeles cardiologists found evidence that a portion of Nate Yamane's pulmonary artery they had repaired once before was again narrowing, Pediatric Interventional Cardiologist Frank Ing, MD, decided they needed to insert a stent to keep the right artery open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.