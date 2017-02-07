USC undertakes campus beautification ...

USC undertakes campus beautification project

Ahead of the completion of the USC Village, the University has also dedicated itself to other construction efforts on campus. Joe Back, associate senior vice president for campus development and facilities management, said the new entrance on Jefferson Boulevard, which opened at the beginning of this semester, is a continuation of the work already completed in other areas of campus, all of which move toward a more pedestrian-friendly campus.

