Two killed when van plunges off 101 Freeway overpass in Hollywood
A van broke through a barrier near the Barham Boulevard overpass in Hollywood Saturday night and crashed onto the 101 Freeway below, killing two and critically injuring two others, authorities said. The force of the impact with the barrier launched the van into the air and over the northbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
