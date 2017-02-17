Two cars plunge into large sinkhole in Studio City, Los Angeles
Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City Friday and firefighters had to rescue at least one trapped person. The person that was rescued was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
