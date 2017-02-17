Two cars plunge into large sinkhole i...

Two cars plunge into large sinkhole in Studio City, Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City Friday and firefighters had to rescue at least one trapped person. The person that was rescued was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In Hollywood this is controversial... Artist Re... 3 hr iEnterpriseLLC 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Louise 20,839
Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US? 13 hr Homeless Mexican 1
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 18 hr tuba toofpaste 15
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 20 hr ThomasA 4
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... Fri LA REACT r CRAZY 6
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE Fri Fools turn 7
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC